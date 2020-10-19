Trump: Armenians have a great spirit for their country

US President Donald Trump talked about Armenians during his pre-election rally in Carson City, Nevada, stating that “they are good people and good business people too”.

“When I just left, there were so many Armenians with the beautiful flag. You have great spirit in your country. People from Armenia have a great spirit for their country”, Trump said. “Now we are working on some things”, he said, without releasing further details.

During a pre-election campaign in LA many Armenians welcomed Trump, were holding a peaceful protest against the Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, stating that “Armenia needs Trump”.