Trump angry as 152 GOP members vow to form new party unless GOP disowns him

Donald Trump has lashed out as more than 150 senior Republicans threatened to break from the GOP and form a third party unless it disowns the former president.

The Republicans, among whom are some former elected officials, signed a letter released Thursday taking aim at the party’s embrace of Trump and his continued false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”The new group is being led by Trump critics – Evan McMullin, former Republican policy strategist and 2016 independent presidential candidate and Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security official during the Trump administration

The group includes former members of Congress, governors, ambassadors, Cabinet secretaries, state legislators and Republican Party chairs among others.

“[W]hen in our democratic republic, forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism arise, it is the patriotic duty of citizens to act collectively in defense of liberty and justice,” read the preamble to their letter. “We, therefore, declare our intent to catalyze an American renewal, and to either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative.”

Naming the effort, “A Call for American Renewal,” the group is calling for the GOP “to rededicate itself to founding ideals—or else hasten the creation of an alternative.”

Trump took to his recently launched blog to attack the group and Taylor, who anonymously wrote a book and New York Times op-ed criticizing his administration.

“He is a phony who will probably be sued over his fake book and fake ‘Anonymous’ editorial, which caused so much treasonous stir,” wrote Trump.

“Miles Taylor and his fellow RINO losers like Tom Ridge, Christine Todd Whitman, and Crazy Barbara Comstock voted for Biden, and now look what they have — a socialist regime with collapsing borders, massive tax and regulation hikes, unrest in the Middle East, and long gas lines.

“He is even giving us men setting new records playing women’s sports. What a disaster for our Country (sic) it has been!”

The move came after the House Republicans ousted GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney from her post over her criticism of Trump’s unfounded claims regarding the 2020 election.

Cheney told NBC’s “Today Show” aired Wednesday that Republicans will not be able to convince voters to trust their agenda “if we are building our party on a foundation of lies.”