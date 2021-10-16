Treatment of Artsakh soldiers wounded by Azerbaijani fire proceeding smoothly, doctors say

Artsakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Major-General Kamo Vardanyan on Saturday visited the servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani shooting on October 14, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

Vardanyan familiarized himself with the course of treatment and thanked the soldiers for their service, wishing them a speedy recovery.

Military doctors assured the defense chief that the treatment of the soldiers is proceeding smoothly and they will be able to return to active duty in a short while.

Major-General Vardanyan also visited the military outpost, which was targeted by the Azerbaijani troops, assessed the operational and tactical situation and gave appropriate instructions to the officials.