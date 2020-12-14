Traitor Pashinyan can preserve neither Artsakh nor Armenia – citizens stage a protest in Gyumri

Protests are being held in Armenia’s second largest city Gyumri with citizens demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. A group of demonstrators blocked the central Sayat-Nova street on Monday and urged Pashinyan to resign as ‘he has kneeled down before the Turks’.

“The traitor leader can preserve neither Artsakh nor Armenia. He should go and replaced by a leader who could negotiate both with Russia, the Minsk Group and the world. Our main demand remains having Armenia without Nikol,” one of the participants of the protest said.

Another protester asked why Pashinyan hadn’t stopped the war at an earlier stage to avoid thousands of victims. “Who can answer to the families of those soldiers. Tis is a disgrace,” he said.

In the meantime, police officers, who arrived in the scene shortly, urged the demonstrators to clear the road and not to obstruct the traffic.

After negotiations, they were able to persuade the protesters to open the street.