Traffic in Yerevan is paralyzed More than 50 streets are closed at the moment. Against War criminal Pashinyan.

Traffic in Yerevan is paralyzed, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Ishkhan Saghatelyan said on his Facebook page, posting a video.

“More than 50 streets are closed at the moment. And this number is constantly growing. The mood in Yerevan is very pleasant, sunny, and victorious. Dear citizens, come out on the streets and join your brothers and sisters. Together until victory,” he noted.

The Resistance movement has resumed early morning demonstrations demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan. They blocked streets in different parts of Yerevan, the road from Mashtots Avenue to the airport was closed. The police are trying to restore traffic. There are many apprehended.