The Tovmasyan Charity Foundation has released a new music video for the song “Hold on, Artsakh” dedicated to Armenian servicemen and the Republic of Artsakh.

The authors of the lyrics are Artak Tovmasyan and Anna Hovner, music – by Anna Hovner.

The song is performed by Sona Rubenyan, Robence, Silva Hakobyan, Sargis Yeghiazaryan and Ruslan.