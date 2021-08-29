TOTALLY DISINGENUOUS! The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs has just issued the following call for action:

Garo Armenian,

Garo Armenian write on His Facebook: The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs has just issued the following call for action:”On September 27, 2020, at the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan – backed by Turkey – launched an unprovoked military attack against the peaceful population of the Republic of Artsakh.After 44 days of fighting and countless lives lost, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire statement on November 9, 2020 agreeing to cease hostilities, which left thousands of Artsakh families homeless and broken.

Despite Section 8 of the ceasefire agreement stating that “the Parties shall exchange prisoners of war, hostages and other detained persons, and dead bodies,” 243 Armenian civilians and combat personnel remain missing, many still imprisoned by Azerbaijan and held in inhumane conditions and tortured.August 30th marks the International Day of the Disappeared, drawing attention to those who have been imprisoned without their friends or relatives knowing where they are. On August 30th let’s raise awareness of Azerbaijan’s continued human rights violations and demand the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners of war held captive by Azerbaijan.

“The expectation is that the Diaspora should give an overwhelming welcome to a statement of this sort and commend the Commissioner and his government for such an initiative. In the present circumstances, however, one has hard time to even read this HS. Don’t they realize that this whole mentality is an insult to our people. It is an insult to our POW’s and their families who have been going through the ordeal of captivity at the hands of Azerbaijani torturers.This government mishandled royally the POW exchange process in the first place by turning over the POW’s captured by our side to the enemy without applying effective reciprocation procedures. This government allowed the enemy to take new prisoners after the signing of the November 9, 2021 infamous Tripartite Declaration without itself resorting to equivalent action.This government has been revoltingly negligent on the POW issue by not resorting to hard diplomacy in the world capitals, especially engaging Russia whose authority was compromised big time by Azerbaijani violations. Bottom line. This government has been unable to field any proactive move to get our POW’s out of their torturous captivity. Instead it shamefully resorts to small time soft action trying to make-believe that the fate of the POW’s is not forgotten by them…How could you!!?Garo Armenian