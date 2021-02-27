Top military command’s recent statement ‘wake-up call for Pashinyan’ – expert

The recent statement released by the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Armenia must be a wake-up call for the prime minister himself to push him to prompt action to handle the political crisis in Armenia, military expert Tigran Abrahamyan said on Facebook today, stressing the importance also of proper reactions by former defense officials.

In his public post shared on Saturday afternoon, Abrahamyan said he expects opinionated statements especially by two high-ranking servicemen: Artak Davtyan, a former chief of the General Headquarters (in the context of the recent war in Karabakh) and Jalal Harutyunyan, a former commander of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army (for comments on the developments in the military between 2018-2020).

“The General Headquarters’ statement is not an attitude against a specific individual or individuals; it has nothing to do with personal sympathy. In an in-depth sense, it underscores, first of all, the attempt to cause the collapse of the public administration sector, the disintegration of government institutions and the alarm-causing threats in [national] security.

“And last but not least, that statement by the General Headquarters was a wake-up call – warning of the inability of the incumbent prime minister and his government to undertake the necessary changes, transformations and solutions under conditions of this hard reality – and that, to put it in plain words, is fraught with the total overthrow of statehood,” he added.