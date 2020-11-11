‘Tomorrow it will be too late’: ARF-D member urges halt to processes of ‘handing over country’

We need to end the process of handing over the country, the process of bringing Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) down to knees, a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnakstutyun (ARF-D) said today, addressing a crowded rally outside the National Assembly.

Artsvik Minasyan made an appeal especially to lawmakers of the opposition Bright Armenia party, urging them to join their movement “in support of the Armenian people”. “Come here! We will meet you with a storm of applauses and gratitude,” he said.

The politician called for a public participation in the campaign aimed demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

Members of 17 opposition parties rallied crowds of people in Yerevan’s Liberty Square earlier today in a protest action against Pashinyan’s move to sign the controversial ceasefire deal on Karabakh.