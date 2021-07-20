fbpx

Tom Barrack, Trump’s inaugural committee chair, charged with acting as agent of UAE

The indictment also charges Barrack with obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements.

Tom Barrack, who chaired former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee, was arrested Tuesday on charges that he unlawfully influenced the foreign policy positions of the campaign and administration to advance the interests of the United Arab Emirates, the Justice Department said. Barrack is also charged with obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements to federal law enforcement agents.

