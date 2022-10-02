Toivo Klaar: EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Another gruesome video has surfaced, Armenian prisoners of war being executed,

Another gruesome video has surfaced, apparently showing Armenian prisoners of war being executed, Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, wrote on his Twitter.

“If this video is proven to be authentic then this is a war crime that needs to be investigated and the perpetrators punished,” Toivo Klaar noted.

A gruesome video of the shooting of four unarmed Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani servicemen is circulating in Telegram channels.

On September 15, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

Mirzoyan presented to Toivo Klaar the situation created as a result of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ premeditated large-scale aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia and the steps taken by Armenia to stop that aggression.

On September 28 from 6 p.m. onwards, as previously reported, the Azerbaijani armed forces started firing mortars and heavy machine gun fire at the Armenian positions in the eastern direction of the border. The Armenian side resorted to retaliatory actions.

Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that as of 10 p.m. the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively stable. As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, three Armenian servicemen were killed.