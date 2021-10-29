Today’s Turkey is different from Turkey 5-10 years ago, it is more aggressive, it is more unpunished ․ Suren Sargsyan

It is obvious that today’s Turkey is different from Turkey 5-10 years ago, with its involvement in international and regional processes, Turkey is more aggressive and more unpunished today. About this today “Lost victory. Suren Sargsyan, the founder of the Armenian Center for American Studies, said during a conference entitled “Betrayal or Illiteracy?”, referring to the US actions before the war.

“Armenian-Turkish relations have always been a priority for Washington, as the United States calculated that it could bring its influence to our region through the gates of Turkey. Now they understand that it is impossible,” he said. Turkey is a prodigal son for the Americans, who has left but will return.

Suren Sargsyan said that if the Armenian-Turkish borders are opened, the issues with Azerbaijan are settled, then a very natural question will arise, what will the Russian military base do here.

As for the days of the war, he noted that the United States was in a rather difficult situation during the war due to the coronavirus և elections.



“In these difficult conditions, the United States would definitely not think about Armenia,” he said, noting that the United States did not hinder Moscow.

The international expert mentioned that in general war is military operations, military conflict և diplomacy.

“If you want to lose the war, you must first disband your army, then your Ministry of Foreign Affairs, your defeat is guaranteed. “We had a very typical situation in that respect, that process continues,” he said.

Tert.am