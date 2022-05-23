Today’s statement totally disregards Artsakh’s the natural right to self-determination, Arman Tatoyan

Today’s statement totally disregards Artsakh’s natural right to self-determination of the indigenous people and the Azerbaijani genocide policy towards Artsakh’s security crisis is taking place and there is no guarantee. But what is happening is also the consequence of Armenian authorities consistently zeroing in on our fundamental theses of historical significance, starting with the fact that Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has nothing to do with Artsakh’s They have justified or legalized Azerbaijani illegal armed deployments in Gegharkunik and Syunik, conceded our territorial jurisdiction. Roads in Syunik are built so that they are under Azerbaijani engagement. The facts of Azerbaijani crimes have been hidden from the outside world, internal society and the Diaspora and continue to hide. In order to right up their own mistakes and not to promote discontent, to retain positions, there is widespread pressure on anyone who speaks those facts. Tied our state’s hands in international mechanisms and made the country the victim of geopolitical interests. All this has freed Azerbaijan’s hands more to fill the world with falsehoods. Drugged and continue to drug people’s awareness.

