Today marks the 34th anniversary of the #SumgaitPogrom, #Azerbaijan Crime Against Humanity

Today marks the 34th anniversary of the #SumgaitPogrom that took place against ethnic Armenians. In late Feb1988, Azeris attacked Armenians living in Sumgait, #Azerbaijan, resulting in deaths, looting, rioting. Pogroms resulted in the near erasure of 🇦🇲s from Azerbaijan.

In response to peaceful protests of Artsakh Armenians to be reunited With Armenia, Azerbaijan tried to intimidate the NKAO population with violence, organizing massacres of the Armenian population in the Azerbaijan city of #Sumgait, which was followed by killings, rapes, pogroms and looting.Show this thread

