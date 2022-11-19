To prevent the collapse of the Artsakh pillar with nationwide intervention. If cannot fix it do not break it.

The former Foreign Minister of Armenia (1998-2008) Vardan Oskanyan provided the media with his article about the processes surrounding the Artsakh issue. The decision of the French Senate was a partial answer to all those who claim that as a result of the 44-day war we lost Nagorno Karabakh and we have no diplomatic way or alternative but to accept Baku’s insistence that Nagorno Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan. The sad thing is, of course, that the main supporter of surrender is the authorities of Armenia. It seems that they combined all the possibilities of the authorities to convince the world that NK is an Azerbaijani territory. Even mediators and interested countries are surprised by this policy, regardless of what their interests are in this or that version of solving the problem. In all sincerity and without aiming for political manipulation, I just want to demand that if you cannot or do not want to be a defender of the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, then do not do the opposite, just keep quiet and do not interfere with the work of others. In the process of justifying all kinds of negative and unacceptable consequences caused by the 44-day war and blaming all our own mistakes on the previous ones, the possibility of self-determination of Artsakh cannot be closed once and for all. Regardless of what Azerbaijan and Turkey say, the Nagorno Karabakh problem has not been resolved. It was not solved in the years 1918-20, it was not solved in the entire Soviet period, it was not solved in the previous thirty years and it is not solved today. Armenian political and diplomatic achievements in the Nagorno Karabakh issue cannot be belittled. No authority of the Republic of Armenia has ever recognized Nagorno Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, and the Madrid principles were a serious diplomatic achievement and have not lost their modernity. At the end of November 2007, the three co-chair countries of the Minsk Group presented that document to the OSCE Ministerial Council, not as another proposal for settlement of the issue, but as their joint final “best option” (co-chairs best guest) for the solution of the issue, which is still in storage. given to the OSCE depository. The document of the Madrid principles is similar in essence to the final best version (best guest) presented by the UN envoy on Kosovo, Martti Ahtisaari, the former president of Finland, as a result of his mediation mission between Serbia and Kosovo, where it was suggested that the only solution to the issue is the independence of Kosovo. The views presented by the co-chairing countries regarding the self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh by the Madrid document were reaffirmed shortly after, when the co-chairing countries voted against the resolution presented by Azerbaijan on the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue on the basis of territorial integrity at the UN General Assembly in early March 2008. These approaches remained the same and later found their expression in the successive statements of the presidents of the co-chairing countries of the Minsk Group within the framework of the G8. All this cannot be forgotten with the diligence that the Armenian authorities are doing. It’s a pity. Armenian statehood from the day of independence and the following years has been anchored on five pillars: Artsakh, army, constitution, apostolic church and diaspora. Today, those pillars have been significantly undermined, and one of them, Artsakh, is facing the danger of complete collapse. We renounced Artsakh, destroyed the army, violated the constitution, persecuted the church and despised and humiliated the diaspora. It is time to deal with the strengthening of these pillars and, first of all, to prevent the collapse of the Artsakh pillar with nationwide intervention. Today, all Armenians must put two tasks before themselves: to resist the authorities inside and not to allow any document to be signed that will close or even make it difficult for the realization of the right to self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh, and outside to consolidate all kinds of political and legal opportunities to keep Artsakh alive and present. the issue of self-determination in the international arena. The leader here should be Artsakh with the clear, unequivocal determination of its authorities and the frequent and massive gatherings of its people.