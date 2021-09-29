To paraphrase Erdogan’s spokesperson words that is Pashinyan Turkish dream will be realized Now that Karabakh have been liberated he sets out preconditions for normalizing relations with Armenia

Turkey’s presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın has said that Turkey is “looking positively to normalization” with Armenia following the end of the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia for the control of Nagorno-Karabakh, Duvar news agency reported.

“In principle, we are looking positively to normalization with Armenia. The basic reason for our ending diplomatic relations with Armenia and closing our borders in 1992 was the invasion of the Nagorno-Karabakh. Since this problem has been solved, there is in fact no obstacle standing in front of our normalization with Armenia. But there are still issues to be solved in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue,” Kalın said on Sept. 28 during an interview on Haber Global TV channel.

“The ceasefire agreement has been signed, but a peace agreement has not been yet struck. The conditions of this will be talked; both sides will give approval. This process is continuing. Armenia does not just consist of Armenia; there are many other elements. But this agreement would be for the benefit of Armenia,” Kalın said, as quoted by the source.

He further said that President Erdoğan had already sent positive signals in support of the normalization process. Kalın said that the restoring of ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan would also benefit Turkey and “bring peace to the whole region.”

“With regards to the normalization issue with Armenia, our President has also made positive statements. In the meantime, if we also cover a distance by solving [Armenia’s] problems with Azerbaijan, this would also relieve us. The peace agreement will bring peace to the whole region,” Kalın said.