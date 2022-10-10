To my compatriots living in Armenia, Artsakh, and Syria, What are you doing in Karabakh?

Karine Babajanyan,

When I was preparing my books for printing, my eyes fell in 2016. “What are you doing for Karabakh?”, which is especially relevant today: On October 20-24, 2016,

Yerevan and Artsakh hosted the 8th Pan-Armenian Conference of Journalists dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh: in Stepanakert, summing up the work of the conference, around 140 participants from 31 countries of the world met in Artsakh, President Bako Sahakyan, various with the officials, they visited the project, got acquainted with Karabakh’s problems and achievements, decided to start the “What are you doing for Karabakh” pan-Armenian movement with all-Armenian media: Aiming to support Artsakh and Artsakh by all possible means, to contribute to the development of its economy, cultural, social and educational life, raising the voice of the Nagorno Karabakh problem and the implementation of international law aimed at its peaceful settlement: I am happy to say that the call has already been responded to by various communities in Syria. In Russia, Lebanon, Argentina, Uruguay, Canada, Greece, France, Poland, the USA, Syria, and other European countries: students of Armenian schools in different communities of the Diaspora take photos and flash mobs with posters calling for the Pan-Armenian movement, thereby becoming participants in the initiative: The question “What are you doing for Karabakh” gives every Armenian the opportunity to think and act: Artsakh is the pillar of our security, the dream we have won for 25 years, we are trying to make it a reality together: Step by step: Armenia and Spirit With the consolidation of potential, we are creating the modern history of Artsakh, whose peace is so beautiful and the enemy is getting stronger. How the April four-day war broke the soul of each of us, the entire Spirit stood on its feet in those days, ready to support Artsakh: The channel of unity, which was called from Artsakh to Syria, must have an eternal course: “What are you doing for Karabakh” movement is an opportunity, a means, once again to draw the attention of all of us to the world of Artsakh, the Armenian soldiers and our holy Motherland, where the war is a permanent presence and has not yet ended and Turkey is taking all steps to annex Artsakh. number: By standing next to Artsakh, we, like a shield, stand behind that soldier who, often at the cost of his life, defends the border entrusted to him, from where the Fatherland and peace of every nation begins: Stopping next to Artsakh, we hold hands with those children whose childhood has the scent and color of war, in whose eyes peace is still a dream: Stopping next to Artsakh, we wipe the sweat of that Chinese man, whose hands still smell of gunpowder: He who does not use a weapon, the other a knife, destroys the land, whose every bone is painted with the sacred words of Armenia: Standing next to Artsakh, we stand next to that proud, victorious country that wants only one thing: to live, create and give birth to new heroes who are no longer on the battlefield to be heroes: Therefore, let’s turn this movement into a new rise, a new beginning, the dawn of which will once again shine the light of peace on our free, independent and sovereign Artsakh world: If we fail today, tomorrow may be too late: As Artsakh’s national hero Monte Melkonyan said, one of the milestones of his life was Lebanon. “If we lose Artsakh, we will turn the last page in the history of the Armenian people”: Let’s not “turn” that page, but write a new page in the history of Artsakh and the Armenian people, for the sake of all Armenians: “What are you doing for Karabakh?” said one of Artsakh’s distinguished teachers, who teaches native language in Artsakh amid the sounds of gunfire. ,,: And a girl named Lada, studying at Artsakh school, wrote about the movement. “I’m going to put a new stone in your heart, so that I can destroy my country, your plates will rise again from the ashes, and I will destroy my country again. Your pains: I love Artsakh, I dream so much to be your worthy child: I suffer from your pain, I am happy and proud of your children’s achievements: I am always with you, beside you and your soldiers: I am a witness During the April war, I had a great desire to visit the graves of all the martyrs of today’s heroes and say a word of gratitude to them, that we live here in the motherland of Artsakh». After reading these verses, we should be careful, until the enemy unleashes his Damocles’ weapon in the sky of the Artsakh world: We need to be vigilant The international community does not recognize the right to freedom of expression and self-determination: We have to be careful, we will always be by Artsakh’s side by all possible means, until the question “What are you doing for Karabakh” is not followed by the answer of our compatriots in Artsakh. «We live free, independent and sovereign in Artsakh, whose present and future are created by its own people, whose borders are inseparable, peaceful, where no more shots are heard, where the war is no longer past»: H.G. Look at what Turkey is doing, which diplomatically, politically, militarily, and economically is by Azerbaijan’s side by all means. Are we going to leave Artsakh, which is in the midst of fire, and the enemy has appeared in heaven? And who is not clear that by leaving Artsakh under the control of Azerbaijan, we are paving the way for a new genocide, patriotism and the emptying of Artsakh: There were people who immediately after the change of power, even Posters with the slogan “What are you doing for Karabakh” were immediately taken down: Even today, voices are heard saying that we don’t have the resources to help, that Artsakh is part of Azerbaijan, and they mislead the public: Is it not possible to defend our homeland through diplomatic and political means? For everyone’s information, мер ресурсы мер арютсасирт длючине: хай зойлы , our army officers, our diplomats and politicians, the powerful Armenian Spirit, our intellectual potential, our working and dedicated people, the type of people who fight for our Motherland, our unyielding and victorious spirit… And listen to the words of the great poet: Come together Мер эйсы чосли´к, ша˜т частье частьемы вход the body gets our meat bone, and embodied the healing kindness of our dreams… Wait, let’s talk. Hranush Hakobyan Write to Karine Babajanyan

ռ միջազգային հանրությունը չի ճանաչել արցախցու ազատ ապրելու և ինքնորոշվելու իրավունքը:

Մենք պետք է զգոն լինենք, բոլոր հնարավոր միջոցներով միշտ լինենք արցախցու կողքին այնքան, քանի դեռ «Դու ի՞նչ ես անում Ղարաբաղի համար» հարցին չի հետևել Արցախի մեր հայրենակիցների պատասխանը.

«Ապրում ենք ազատ, անկախ ու ինքնիշխան Արցախում, որի ներկան ու ապագան կերտում է իր իսկ ժողովուրդը, որի սահմաններն անառիկ են, խաղաղ, որտեղ այլևս կրակոցներ չեն հնչում, որտեղ պատերազմն այլևս անցյալ է»:

Հ.Գ. Տեսե՛ք, թե ի՞նչ է անում թուրքիան, որը դիվանագիտական, քաղաքական, ռազմական, տնտեսական բոլոր միջոցներով ադրբեջանի կողքին է: Տեսե՛ք Ռուսաստանի Դաշնությունը չընկրկելով Արևմուտքի պատժամիջոցների առջև, ինչպես է օգնության ձեռք մեկնում Դոնբասում, Լուգանսկում…գտնվող իր հայրենակիցներին: Իսկ մենք կրակե բոցերի մեջ գտնվող, թշնամու երախում հայտնված Արցախին մենա՞կ ենք թողնելու և ու՞մ համար պարզ չէ, որ Արցախը ադրբեջանի վերահսկողությանը թողնելով ճանապարհ ենք բացում նոր ցեղասպանության, հայրենազրկման և Արցախի դատարկման: Գտնվեցին մարդիկ, որ իշխանափոխությունից անմիջապես հետո անգամ «Դու ի՞նչ ես անում Ղարաբաղի համար» կարգախոսով պաստառներն անմիջապես վայր բերեցին: Այսօր էլ դեռ լսվում են ձայներ, թե ռեսուրս չունենք օգնելու, թե Արցախն ,,ադրբեջանի մաս է,, և հասարակությանն ապակողմնորոշում են:

Միթե՞ հնարավոր չէ դիվանագիտական, քաղաքական ճանապարհով պաշտպանել մեր Հայրենիքը: Միթե՞ միջազգային իրավունքը՝ ,,Ազգերի ինքնորոշման իրավունքը,, հայերիս համար չի գործում:

Ի գիտություն բոլորին,

մեր ռեսուրսը մեր առյուծասիրտ տղաներն են՝ հայ զինվորը

, մեր բանակի սպաները, մեր դիվանագետներն ու քաղաքական գործիչները, հզոր Հայկական Սփյուռքը, մեր մտավոր ներուժը, մեր աշխատող ու արարող ժողովուրդը, մեր Հայրենիքի համար մարտնչող տեսակը, մեր չպարտվող և հաղթանակների ձգտող ոգին…

Եվ ականջալուր մեծն բանաստեղծի խոսքին՝

,,Եկեք միանա˜նք,

Մեր այս փոքրի´կ, շա˜տ փոքրիկ երազանքը մեծ

մարմին ստանա մեր միս ոսկորով,

և մարմնավորված մեր երազանքի բուժիչ բարությամբ…

Եկե՛ք, միանանք,,։

Հրանուշ Հակոբյան

