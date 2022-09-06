To get rid of the Nicole statue, you have to get rid of Nicole first

There are 4 seasons in a year: Pashinyan’s statue is broken (mainly his head) in every season of the year. In other words, a disgrace in the truest sense of the word. You vandals,

Nikol, Stalin, and Saddam statues

you have something to say, go tell him, what are you doing with the statue? Leaving a living person, do you break the head of a statue? Savages.

What to do in the current situation, how to save Pashinyan’s statue from the next winter attack?

I think you should put it in a closed place and lock the door well. It can be taken out like a holy relic on a weekend, displayed to the public and closed again. During the peak of tourism, you can take them out every day during the day and bring them back in again in the evening. In short, hand over to the care of spiritual fathers.

If the church does not take over the case, the 24-hour security of the statue can be entrusted to the PPS. Of course, this will reduce the number of guardians of Nicole itself, but what a big deal compared to breaking the masterpiece of sculpture every time.

The CP-dogs may ask if the real villains will take advantage of this and shoot the real Nicole. Wait, one more big thing… The people have given you so many votes, so can’t you choose another Nikol from among yourselves? Then you will get rid of Nikol and the headache of maintaining the statue.

Good luck in your endeavors.

With warm greetings, Edik Andreasyan