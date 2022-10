Karen Tshmarityan

Karen Chshmarityan: writes on his Facebook page: “I have never expressed myself in this style,

However, it is no longer bearable

To all of those who consider that “the Turk of today is no longer the Turk of the past” or are indifferent, I will say only one thing.

you are not Armenian,

moreover, you are not human.

you are just filthy and depraved money-loving zodiacs.

Go to hell…”