Tiran Khachatryan rejected Nikol Pashinyan’s lawsuit against Armen Sargsyan

Former Deputy Chief of General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Tiran Khachatryan rejected the lawsuit filed by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan against RA President Armen Sargsyan. We are informed about this from “Datalex” judicial-information system.

It should be reminded that Tiran Khachatryan’s demand was to recognize the lack of legal relationship between appointing Arshak Karapetyan to the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces.

During the preliminary hearing held on October 29, Tiran Khachatryan’s representative submitted an application by which the plaintiff withdrew from the lawsuit, taking into account the fact that by the RA President’s decree Arshak Karapetyan was relieved of the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces. The court decided to terminate the case. Details: https://shabat.am/en/article/268108/Tiran-KHachatryany-hrajharvel-e-Nikol