Tigran Abrahamyan: The Armenian authorities are a greater problem for us than Azerbaijan

“Uncertainty remains the main issue in Artsakh. The clarification of its status based on the realization of the right to self-determination and its international recognition should be in the primary agenda,” lawmaker Tigran Abrahamyan wrote on Facebook. In his words, instead of declarative statements, that agenda should be expressed through political, ideological, propaganda and programme actions in the real life. “Every Armenian living in Armenia, Artsakh or Diaspora, who has a will for struggle, should clearly know their tasks for scenarios of developments around Armenia and Artsakh,” said Abrahamyan.

“All healthy forces of Armenia and Artsakh, political and non-political, should adopt a common goal for ideological mobilization of the public, to take out Armenians from the defeated and broken status and encourage them for a long-term struggle,” Abrahamyan wrote, adding: “Our main issue is not Azerbaijan with its petrodollar resources and allies, rather the authorities established in Armenia who are trying to enroot the idea among us that they we lack strength and resources for a victory, and that the only way is to reconcile with the situation and continuously concede.”