Tigran Abrahamyan: Pashinyan must go away, otherwise we all will have to leave Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must resign, otherwise all people will have to leave Armenia, according to the head of Henaket Analytical Center, political scientist Tigran Abrahamyan.

“Let me ask a simple question to all those who still hesitate over whether Pashinyan should go away or not, they should fight or not.

“Let’s say he stays, for what? Which of his actions do you approve? Surrendering 75% of Artsakh to the enemy, killing several thousand people, leaving our compatriots without protection in Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Gegharkunik, bringing the country to the brink of disaster?” he wrote on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, all that we could not dream of even in our worst dreams has already become a reality,” the expert said, adding people will be able to make their choices in new snap elections, but now Pashinyan must go away, otherwise “we all will have to leave the country if the situation persists for a long time.”

“Because each day of his tenure moves us further away from the opportunity to live safely in this region.

“The existence of Armenians is under threat again,” Abrahamyan said.