Tigran Abrahamyan comments on Armenian-Turkish developments: Another closed, secret process is being disclosed

“Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced about a reached agreement to appoint envoys as part of normalization steps with Armenia. It seems, Armenia has started a process, despite Turkish preconditions on a corridor,” lawmaker Tigran Abrahamyan wrote on Facebook.

“No official clarifications have been given from Armenia, and considering the fact, that details about Armenian-Turkish relations have always been provided by the Turkish side, reports about the appointment of envoys and backroom agreements seem quite possible,” Abrahamyan wrote, reminding of Erdogan’s recent statement that through Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili Pashinyan had offered to meet him for talks on improving relations.

The opposition lawmaker reminded next the Armenian FM had admitted himself that the issue of the corridor was considered a precondition for the Armenian-Turkish process which has always been presented by Armenian authorities under a positive light

“Another closed, secret process is being disclosed the devastating consequences of which are yet to be assessed,” Abrahamyan stressed.