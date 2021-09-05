Tigran Abrahamyan: Authorities trying to convince people ‘there is no point in fighting anymore’ “break the spirit of struggle”

The Armenian authorities are trying to convince the people that “there is no point in fighting anymore”, security expert Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition I Have the Honor bloc, said on Friday, following his trip to the Artsakh Republic.

“One of the biggest problems of the post-war period is that they are trying to destroy our people emotionally,” he wrote on Facebook.

According to the lawmaker, an attempt is being made both in the military and in society to “break the spirit of struggle” with false peace-loving motives and promises of an “era of peace”.

“They are trying to convince us that the Armenians had and have no chance of winning, they are trying to convince us that there is no point in fighting anymore and everything is lost already. And as the ultimate goal, society is being prepared for new concessions, with efforts to convince the people that there can be no peace without them,” Abrahamyan said.

“The post-election apathy must be quickly overcome, traditional methods of struggle must be changed and the people must be spoken to in a language they understand,” he said.