Tigran Abrahamyan: Authorities have turned the security of our country into a festival of frivolity

The former Director of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) has been appointed to a new post, which raises numerous questions,” the Head of ‘Henaket’ analytical center Tigran Abrahamyan wrote on Facebook, commenting on Pashinyan’s latest decision to appoint Argishti Karamayn as the Deputy Head of Armenia’s Investigative Committee.

To remind, Karamyan was dismissed as Director of the NSS during the recent Karabakh war.

“Authorities should come up with explanations why they replaced the head of one of the key structures in the middle of the severe war and what is now the justification for his new appointment. You have turned the security of the country into a festival of frivolity and then justify with a serious face why this or that event ended in a tragedy for our state,” Abrahamyan added.