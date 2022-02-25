Tigran Abrahamyan: Armenian authorities ‘decapitated’ army’s General Staff amid regional threats

MP Tigran Abrahamyan, who represents the opposition With Honor bloc, has denounced the Armenian authorities’ decision to dismiss the chief of the military’s General Staff and several other top military officials in these “turbulent times”.

Chief of the General Staff Artak Davtyan, his deputy Andranik Makaryan, as well as the heads of three General Staff divisions were sacked according to presidential decrees signed on Thursday.

“Analyzing the regional situation, I highlighted the need for increased vigilance and special measures by the state structures ensuring security in Armenia and Artsakh. I believe that the situation in Ukraine could have severe consequences for our region as well,” he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

“But what did the Armenian authorities do? They decapitated the General Staff of the Armenian military in response to regional threats.

“I am not talking about the new appointees, since I know almost everyone. The problem is the abrupt personnel changes in these turbulent times,” Abrahamyan said.