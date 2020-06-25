Three parties discuss steps towards ‘restoring constitutional order’ in Armenia

The leaders of the opposition Prosperous Armenia and Homeland Parties and a representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF, Dashnaktsutyun) Supreme Body held a meeting in Yerevan on Wednesday.

The meeting addressed the domestic political situation in Armenia and steps towards “restoring the constitutional order”, ARF said in a statement.

The sides agreed to create a working group consisting of representatives of the three parties to develop a joint action plan and a roadmap to ensure broad consolidation, as well as to coordinate the steps to be taken.

The public will be regularly informed about the decisions made by the joint working group, the statement said.