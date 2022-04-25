Three Armenian ex-Foreign Ministers join the Karabakh declaration, Raffi Hovannisian, Vartan Oskanian, and Ara Aivazian,

PanARMENIAN.Net – Three of Armenia’s ex-Foreign Ministers have joined a declaration on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the Armenian-Azerbaijani, and the Armenian-Turkish relations.

The document, which is supported by ex-Ministers Raffi Hovannisian, Vartan Oskanian and Ara Aivazian, notes that the Artsakh issue, which is based on the internationally enshrined right of nations to self-determination, can never be a “subject of bargaining”.

People behind the initiative also argue that the effectiveness of the Armenian-Turkish dialogue cannot be conditioned by the final settlement of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The status of the Artsakh Republic, including the regions of Hadrut and Shushi (currently occupied by Azerbaijan – Ed.), the uninterrupted free communication between Armenia and Artsakh, the return of Armenians to their places of permanent residence, the security of the Armenians of Artsakh, and permanent work with the Russian peacekeeping mission should become our foreign policy priorities,” the declaration says.

“Only the modern, efficient Defense Army of Artsakh and the Armenian Armed Forces can guarantee Artsakh’s security. Armenia’s security is directly linked to Artsakh’s security.”

The document also mentioned that the issue of the Armenian Genocide is indisputable in the negotiation process with Turkey.

“In order to tackle these national challenges effectively, it is necessary to use the diplomatic arsenal that hasn’t been exhausted yet, the full potential and unity of all Armenians. Putting aside all disagreements, it is necessary to voice nationwide disagreement with anything threatening Armenia and Artsakh, and to stand up to defend our national and state interests and dignity,” the statement reads.

Among the people behind the initiative are Artak Bshtikyan (former adviser to the Minister of Defense), Vahagn Melikyan (former Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary), Arsen Gasparyan (former Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister, Doctor of Political Science), Fadey Charchoghlyan (Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary), Karen Mirzoyan (Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary), Ruben Melkonyan (Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor), Zarmine Zeytuntsyan (former Chairman of the Tourism Committee) and Avetik Harutyunyan (Candidate of Juridical Sciences, Associate Professor).