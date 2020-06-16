Three Armenia opposition parties issue joint statement

The events surrounding Gagik Tsarukyan, Chairman of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), the largest opposition political force in parliament, as well as the PAP’s regional structures, are a sad testimony to the fact that the halls of power are ready to resort to any kind of repression. Homeland, ARF Dashnaktsutyun, and One Armenia Parties have noted this in a joint statement on the events unrolling with respect to parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader, MP, and business tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan.

The halls of power have rejected any initiative by the political opposition to solve, with joint efforts, the problems facing our state and society.

This climate of repression, intolerance, and national division stops the course of Armenia’s statehood, poses a risk of unpredictable threats and losses.

We demand from the current authorities to stop the repressive working style deepening the crisis in the country, and to immediately return the processes to the political sphere.

We call on our compatriots, as well as the political and public forces to unite around the real national-state agenda.