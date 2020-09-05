Three are dead and 147 infected after a coronavirus outbreak at a Maine wedding – including ten cases at church where pastor who officiated preaches

Officials confirmed that 147 coronavirus infections and three deaths were linked to an August 7 wedding in Millinocket, Maine

The outbreak has spread to three separate towns and a fourth is being investigated

The Big Moose Inn overbooked the indoor reception and allowed 65 people to gather inside, despite the state’s 50-person cap

Theresa Dentremont, 83, died after coming in contact with a wedding guest

Cases are being investigated to Calvary Baptist Church, where Pastor Todd Bell continued to hold in-person services after officiating the wedding

Cases were also recorded at York County Jail and Maple Crest Rehabilitation Center

By LAUREN EDMONDS and EMILY CRANE FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

An outbreak linked to an indoor Maine wedding that breached local attendance limits last month has now resulted in three deaths and 147 infections.

The concerning uptick in cases came after the outbreak spread across three separate towns, and officials announced an investigation into a fourth location.

The outbreak began on August 7 when people attended the indoor wedding and reception in the small town of Millinocket, according to MCDC spokesman Robert Long.

In the last week of August, officials said there were 53 cases directly connected to the wedding.

By August 31 that number had risen to 123 and on Wednesday it reached 134 cases.

On Friday, 147 Maine residents who attended the wedding or got second-hand infections as a result of the wedding ceremony were recorded.

‘One of the things we’ve learned over the past six months of working with outbreaks and COVID-19 is that no outbreak is an island,’ Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said during a press briefing.

‘What this really hammers home is that outbreaks are not isolated events. One outbreak can quickly lead to several more outbreaks, especially in a close geographic area.’

Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long told NBC News that three people have died from the outbreak and none of them had even attended the wedding.

One of those victims includes Theresa Dentremont, an 83-year-old woman who died at Millinocket Regional Hospital on August 21 after contracting the virus.