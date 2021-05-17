Thousands of people protested in support of Palestinians in major cities around the world

Thousands of people across the world showed their support for Palestinians in protests amid some of the worst fighting between Israelis and Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza War, with demonstrators from Canada to Japan waving flags and chanting “Free Palestine” on Saturday.

On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike hit a refugee camp in Gaza, killing eight children and two women. Hours later, more airstrikes destroyed a 12-floor residential building in Gaza that housed international news organizations, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, in a move widely condemned as a threat to the free press in the region.

The Israeli military claimed that the strike on the building was necessary because it contained “Hamas military intelligence assets.” The AP, however, said there was “no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building.”

In Madrid, thousands showed up in support of Palestinians. In Paris, riot police fired tear gas at thousands of peaceful protesters. Here’s a roundup of photos from protests around the world. Like this one outside the Israeli embassy in Ireland: