Those who surrendered to Shushi did not want to condemn the “Shushi Declaration”

Vahe Makaryan,

Yesterday the opposition put another test to the authorities. They put on the agenda of the sitting of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly a draft statement condemning the “Shushi Declaration” ratified by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkey and offered the CP to join and adopt it. The bill was presented by the NA “Armenia” opposition faction, which was also joined by the “I have honor” faction.

The text of the announcement states ․ “The Shushi Declaration, with its provocative and destructive nature, is unacceptable for the Republic of Armenia. “It is a serious challenge to regional and global security, does not contribute to the peaceful development of our region, contradicts the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations on the principle of ‘without preconditions’ and raises serious doubts about the real behavior and intentions of official Ankara.”

The representatives of the government that handed over Shushi, however, could not condemn the “Shushi Declaration” adopted by the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem. In order to express their pro-Turkish position and substantiate it, Gurgen Arsenyan, who has changed various political forces and eventually joined the CP team, who has been very active lately and has assumed the role of the first violin of the Armenian-Turkish propaganda, was brought to the forefront.

He noted that the deputies of the CP faction will not join the proposal of the “Armenia” faction for the following reasons: “Eight months ago, in 2021. On June 15 and 17, the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed the issue in the form of a public statement and comments. “The justification that the Republic of Armenia should respond to the ratification of that declaration in the form of a statement with the same content of the National Assembly is not logical, as the Parliament of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pursue and must pursue a common foreign policy.” The substantiations presented by him, naturally, did not seem logical to the opposition deputies.

Armen Rustamyan from the “Hayastan” faction directly asked Arsenyan whether, in the end, they consider the “Shushi Declaration” acceptable or inadmissible. “We register the fact that as the government of the Republic of Armenia, which has received support from the people of the Republic of Armenia, that our neighboring countries have their goals, and those goals do not always coincide with the goals of Armenia. However, after the National Assembly elections, as well as during our pre-election program, we offered the people of Armenia our vision that we are on the path to establishing lasting and lasting peace.

The Republic of Armenia is sovereign, the people of the Republic of Armenia have given us a vote of confidence to implement that program. In case of implementing that program, we have declared a peace program, a peace agenda, and in the process of serving and implementing that agenda, we have our tactical approaches as the responsible government of the Republic of Armenia. “Based on those approaches, we carry out the processes that we carry out,” Arsenyan presented the excuses, avoiding the main answer to the question. Armen Rustamyan responded whether the people of the Republic of Armenia had given them the right to agree to the “Shushi Declaration” or not. “And who said that our agreement or disagreement with the agreement between the two countries is necessary?” Arsenyan again avoided answering the question directly, repeating,

Armen Rustamyan stated that if the CP does not join the text of this statement now, they will simply give an opportunity for all Armenians to come to the conclusion that they really serve the interests of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem. Andranik Tevanyan, for his part, added that they are dealing with the service of Turkish-Azerbaijani interests, and stated that our statehood is endangered. Anna Grigoryan reminded Arsenyan that by saying “peace” several times in one sentence, they do not achieve peace. “When you say that you are pursuing a peace agenda and you are in fact trying to assert that this condemning statement or this resolution of ours, which is deeply concerned, is in fact going to disturb the peace, in your opinion, is it not in that context?” whether

Arsenyan again reminded the reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the declaration and added that so far nothing significant has happened with that declaration, except for the ratification. Anna Grigoryan also noted that if Arsenyan did not have some experience in politics, he would say that he simply does not understand what ratification means.

In the end, this discussion did not prevent the CP members from unanimously rejecting the pro-Armenian resolution proposed by the “Armenia” bloc. But in order to show that they are not in favor of that declaration, they did not vote “against” the approval of the draft, but “abstained”. The opposition also stated that the government once again proved that they serve the interests of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, going against the Armenian and our state interests, as the “Shushi Declaration” is a document aimed at anti-Armenian propaganda, the condemnation of which was rejected by the CP.