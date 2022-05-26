Those who stay and leave in Pashinyan’s team

After losing the war, handing over the lands, and giving thousands of victims, when everyone called Nikol Pashinyan a traitor and capitulator of the nation,

there were people who remained in his team and continued to hold office and, equal to Pashinyan, got the label of a traitor. But some got positions after the war. It seemed to people that joining his government instead of leaving Pashinyan after the war was just a career aspiration for a position in a treacherous team at the cost of the loss of the homeland and the blood of thousands of victims, nothing more. Time, however, has shown that this is not always the case.

In some cases, holding a position in Nikol Pashinyan’s team was not careerism and obsession with the throne, but patriotism and even heroism. Of course, we are not talking about the CP members, who are in his team solely for narrow personal interests, but the people who hoped to stop the overthrow of our country in some issues, sometimes holding Pashinyan’s hand, not allowing him to be destructive. errors in the case. And this is especially true of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomats. No matter how much we criticize Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, he was a professional diplomat and tried to play a role in some issues, but resigned after November 9, as there were significant disagreements between him and the Prime Minister. We are also talking about the next Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ara Ayvazyan, who also resigned voluntarily after serving for half a year. that it is powerless to stop Nikol Pashinyan’s destructive foreign policy. We are talking about the diplomats who resigned and left. Deputy Ministers Avet Adonts, Gagik Ghalachyan, Armen Ghevondyan, Artak Apitonyan, Shavarsh Kocharyan, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahagn Melikyan. These people have resisted the steps taken by the revolutionaries since 2018, tried to stop the processes, now they continue the struggle in the street. Ara Ayvazyan, who recently appeared in Freedom Square, when asked why he agreed to hold the post of minister in Pashinyan’s government, said ․ “I hope you believe that I have taken that position, not leaving the need for a career and promotion.” Gagik Ghalachyan, Armen Ghevondyan, Artak Apitonyan, Shavarsh Kocharyan, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahagn Melikyan. These people have resisted the steps taken by the revolutionaries since 2018, tried to stop the processes, now they continue the struggle in the street. Ara Ayvazyan, who recently appeared in Freedom Square, when asked why he agreed to hold the post of minister in Pashinyan’s government, said ․ “I hope you believe that I have taken that position, not leaving the need for a career and promotion.” Gagik Ghalachyan, Armen Ghevondyan, Artak Apitonyan, Shavarsh Kocharyan, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahagn Melikyan. These people have resisted the steps taken by the revolutionaries since 2018, tried to stop the processes, now they continue the struggle in the street. Ara Ayvazyan, who recently appeared in Freedom Square, when asked why he agreed to hold the post of minister in Pashinyan’s government, said ․ “I hope you believe that I have taken that position, not leaving the need for a career and promotion.” why he agreed to hold the post of minister in Pashinyan’s government, said ․ “I hope you believe that I have taken that position, not leaving the need for a career and promotion.” why he agreed to hold the post of minister in Pashinyan’s government, said ․ “I hope you believe that I have taken that position, not leaving the need for a career and promotion.”

In his case, we believe, but it is hard to believe, for example, Mesrop Arakelyan, who held the post of Minister of Social Affairs after the war, who assured us that he had taken that post to alleviate the concerns of our citizens in a difficult social situation after the war and do something useful for Armenia. and for Artsakh. It is true that a few months later he resigned again and left the public administration system, but it is not that he was against Pashinyan’s policy and now he has taken to the streets against handing over Artsakh. Today, he and his party have taken on the role of the opposition that supports Pashinyan more.

SRC Chairman David Ananyan is also one of the officials who worked and resigned during these years. Although he mainly justified Nikol Pashinyan’s policy during his tenure, at some point he showed determination and opposed him, not following Pashinyan’s order to dismiss a customs official at the whim of the Prime Minister. Maybe he had other disagreements with the Prime Minister, so after a while he resigned.

By the way, Ananyan resigned before the war, in 2020. on June 4. In other words, the disagreements were probably conditioned by issues related to the management of the sphere. Arthur Vanetsyan, the director of the National Security Service, and Valeri Osipyan, the police chief, who were among the heroes of 2018 and, it can be said, came to power with Pashinyan, were relieved of their posts about a year before Ananyan.

Of course, they could have stayed and continued in office, but they probably knew more than us and understood better than us where Pashinyan was taking the country. Vanetsyan resigned in 2019 ․ On September 16, in the text of his resignation, he called for “Let my resignation be a sobering step of” Stop! “, The debt to the homeland will win in all other versions.” At that time, very few people understood what Vanetsyan was saying. Three days later, on September 19, Valeri Osipyan also resigned. Today they are both on the street, against Pashinyan and for the sake of Artsakh and Armenia.

Instead of all this, Nikol Pashinyan’s own CP members appeared in his team, who will not oppose his most destructive decisions in any way. Ara Ayvazyan was replaced by Ararat Mirzoyan as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Argishti Kyaramyan instead of investigator Hayk Grigoryan, Rustam Badasyan instead of David Ananyan, Romanos Petrosyan instead of David Sanasaryan.

Vahe Makaryan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/80e20ee79d17a9f7fbb2d7c0c673aaec?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»