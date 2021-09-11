Those who link Armenia ex-President Kocharyan with crimes have long been known as liars, says his office coordinator

During an interview Friday, Armenia’s former PM Aram Sargsyan again spoke about second president Robert Kocharyan, insinuating a new investigation. Yerevan.Today asked Bagrat Mikoyan, the coordinator of the second president’s office, to comment on this.

– In an interview yesterday, Aram Sargsyan of Zaven was insinuating some crimes that the investigation is allegedly trying to get information about in the [criminal] case of [former chairman of the Investigative Committee and ex-prosecutor general] Aghvan Hovsepyan, and was insinuating that, allegedly, Robert Kocharyan is also linked it. We would like your assessment on this statement.

“It has been about 25 years that several individuals have been trying to link various crimes to the name of Robert Kocharyan. All these attempts are having an inglorious end, and the persons behind them have a reputation of long-lost liars in our society. Among them is also the person you mentioned, another well-known person who got rich by robbing the [1988 earthquake] disaster zone and is known to the society with a contraceptive adjective, [and] one or two more people.

Today, it is difficult to assess the extent of the damage that they have caused to our domestic national solidarity, to the standing of our state. And sadly, they continue to damage, “Mikoyan responded.