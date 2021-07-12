Those dancing on Istanbul Armenian church wall are detained

The men dancing on the wall of the Surp Takavor (Holy King) Armenian Church in Istanbul, Turkey, have been detained. This is stated in a message of the city administration.

“The three people involved in that action were detained at their home. An investigation has been launched. We condemn this heinous act committed against the holy place,” the statement said.

The ruling Justice and Development Party spokesman, Omer Celik, also condemned this act.

The video of this incident has appeared on the Internet.