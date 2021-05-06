This would allow excluding disasters such as the 44-day war in the future. NSS Reserve Officers Union

Seven months have passed since the end of the catastrophic 44-day war, but no question of public concern has been answered in principle, which means that we are, in fact, dealing with time, which was wasted in ignorance, or clearly intentionally, in fact lost. The Union of NSS Reserve Officers issued a statement about this.

The announcement also says: “As for the criminal cases initiated on the occasion of this or that narrow episode, they are nothing but a triviality (imitation) of work, a way to the continuing uncertainty.

On the other hand, in case of pro-state action, as a result of the interested approach, a strictly professional operative-investigative group provided with appropriate material and technical means and financing would inevitably be formed, which would examine the cases in a common logic and in order to have a complete, clear idea of ​​what happened. It would allow to exclude disasters such as the 44-day war in the future և or, what we would like to emphasize, their possible planning and implementation.

Among the many unanswered questions that concern the public so far, we would like to single out the following:

1 ․ In recent years, in the post-war and post-war period, what secret negotiations have taken place between the Pashinyan and Azerbaijani-Turkish authorities? Who participated, what agreements were reached in the end?

2 ․ Were the authorities aware of the impending war? If so, what preventive measures were taken? Were they sufficient?

3 ․ Who is responsible for losing the war, from the Prime Minister to the command staff of the military units? In specific cases (for example, loss of human and military equipment, unjustified retreat, concession of positions, handover of territories, including Hadrut and Shushi), what mistakes did each of them make, what consequences did they cause?

4 ․ During the hostilities, what action did the Prime Minister and other officials take to provide proper support to Armenia by other states? Were these steps sufficient and purposeful?

5 ․ Aware of the RA Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the NSS and other sources that the country is going to an inevitable defeat, why didn’t the RA Prime Minister stop the hostilities in October and go to negotiations, thus ensuring the deployment of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh? The irreversible loss of about 2.5 thousand Armenians after October, the fall of Hadrut and Shushi.

In order to get the answer to these and many other questions, we consider that after laying the appropriate legal basis, in November, at the initiative of the authorities, an operative-investigative group consisting of at least 10 most experienced investigators and 15 operatives should have been set up. Two or three prosecutors-judges to carry out their functions related to the inter-judicial proceedings of this particular case, each of them would be provided with appropriate technical means, with a high salary exceeding one million AMD, clear deadlines would be set for the preliminary investigation, the group would be transparent, the group leader in the end, he would submit a public and, if necessary, secret report to the National Assembly.

For the sake of comparison, it should be noted that the state has already allocated more than eight billion drams for the creation of an incomprehensible anti-corruption body, which remains incomprehensible.

Except for the preliminary investigation body, any other structure, including fact-finding group, interested lawyers, NGOs, individuals, other associations and initiatives, not provided by the RA Criminal Procedure Code, the law on operative-investigative activities, can not provide in-depth professional examination. to give a complete picture of reality and a legal assessment.

