This was a terrorist war against Kazakhstan ․ Toka’s speech at the CSTO special session

At the moment, the special session of the CSTO Security Council is being broadcast live. Nikol Pashinyan also participates in the sitting. The topic is the events taking place in Kazakhstan.

In his speech, the President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Toka said that the terrorist forces aimed to seize power in their country by seizing the airport, banks, and government buildings. According to Toka, the terrorists looted all the weapons stores, used a special connection to communicate with each other, carried out operations in different cities, but the main blow was dealt with Almaty, which is considered the financial center of Kazakhstan.

“In fact, this was a terrorist war against Kazakhstan, which was carried out with the participation of terrorists brought from different countries by various methods. “Unfortunately, there are victims and wounded, the number of which is being clarified,” said Kasim-Jomart Toka!