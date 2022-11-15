Nazareth Seferian writes on Twitter

This photo sums up what life in #Armenia has been like these past months. Some talk of #peace but this new notice informs the residents of our building where our bomb shelter is located (we had a similar notice 2+ years ago, when war was actively raging in #NagornoKarabakh)

It’s difficult to believe in the viability and durability of a peace process when it comes with the rhetoric we’ve seen from #Azerbaijan and preparatory measures like this by local authorities. The interest shown by international players this time around is promising, but.

it seems clear that none of them will rush to Armenia’s aid militarily if we’re attacked. It’s tough to do everyday work in these conditions, there is a constantly simmering level of tension. Here’s hoping for the best for #Armenia for the rest of 2022 + all of 2023