This is where the $ 105 million transferred to the All-Armenian Fund during the war was lost ․ New Discovery

This is where the $ 105 million transferred to the All-Armenian Fund was lost ․ In the New Disclosure, Advocate Alexander Kochuba submitted a report on the crime to the RA Prosecutor General ․

“Today I submitted a report on the crime to the RA Prosecutor General in connection with the misappropriation of the money donated to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Apart from being illegal, this step is extremely immoral, with the money collected by Armenians around the world, houses, kindergartens and schools were to be built, while the fate of that money remained unknown. We will be consistent and all those who have donated to the foundation can be sure that the misappropriated money will be returned վելու will be spent according to the purpose, and those who misappropriated them will stand

