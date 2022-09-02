This is the continuation of removing the responsibility from the “number one responsible” and appointing the culprits in order

Today, Tiran Khachatryan, the former first deputy chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, is also participating in the rally called by the “Resistance” movement.

Journalists asked him whether making loud accusations against Mikael Arzumanyan and Jalal Harutyunyan does not create the impression that the current government of Armenia is blaming the responsibility for the defeat on the “negligence” shown by the commanders.

“I don’t know why there is an impression now when quite a long time ago the person responsible made a statement that he was the one responsible, but not the one guilty. It could have given everyone a reason to conclude that the consequences or the continuation will be such that it will lead to removing the responsibility from that “number one person responsible” and assigning the culprits in order,” Tiran Khachatryan said in response.