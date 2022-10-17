This is NICOLE from Italy. Teresa Mkhitaryan

When I listen to him, I get the impression that Nicole is speaking in a hoarse voice, only in Italian.

The text is almost the same. “We must get rid of this regime, these looters, they don’t pay taxes, they rob, they build castles, they live luxuriously at your expense. We will bring back the looted penny by penny and divide the decent citizens of Italy….

He and Nicole are from the same class, they serve the same masters, the Juda-Masonic, globalist sect, and they are financed by Soros and not only.

Like all globalist-appointed puppets, Italy’s Nicole has no college education. He worked as a professional clown all his life, made people laugh, entertained, and one HOP, started talking about looters, unjust regimes and became the person with the most followers in Italy.

The party was founded and, unfortunately, a large part of the deluded Italians believed in lies and false promises. Whole

the campaign was based on two things: to get rid of the looters, to spread full hatred towards the current regime (they spread hatred because the hater’s brain doesn’t work), to get back the stolen money penny by penny and to provide a “decent” life to the Italians.

Ten years ago, we were talking with my Italian friends, they are very intelligent people, quite famous and influential, I told them. “If these come to power, they will destroy Italy.”

They have already become so famous, people’s enthusiasm is so great, they believe in this clown so much that it is impossible to stop this process…. they should come to power, show their real faces and be shameful, and then disappear, – answered one of my friends.

And that’s how they came to power. Italy was taken back 50 years, if not more. The uneducated young man selling water in the stadium becomes the foreign minister of Italy. And the rest too, one ignorant of the other.

By the order of Pope Soros, the gates of the country were opened to an endless number of refugees from Africa and Arab countries, who have neither work nor opportunity, but want to live a “lovely life”, for this reason many of them become criminals.

There should be no nationalities, religions, borders with the Judamasonic, globalist, satanic plan. That’s why they open the gates in Europe so that the nations can go.

Crosses began to be removed from Italian schools, the name of Jesus could no longer be given to school journals of the Nativity of Jesus, various types of perversions were legalized, and various types of genital mutilations were taught to children under sexual education.

Of course, marriage is between a man and a man, or a woman and a woman, not between a “backward” woman and a man.

Just as they buy a dog and a cat from a pet market, so 2 married men in poor countries buy a child for 30,000 euros.

The healthcare system was destroyed, many small hospitals were closed.

The economy was destroyed, an endless number of medium and small factories were closed.

And then it turned out that the Italian Nicole, who complained about robbers, is already driving a Ferrari, has bought castles in different places, in Switzerland as well, and his son is accused of rape and a lot of different scandals.

… Of course, they did not bring back a single penny from the looters, but they themselves became the biggest looters.

The people of Italy were very disappointed with their Nicole and in the elections a couple of weeks ago, the old “robbers” returned to the Italian Senate.

They announced that marriage is between a man and a woman, that they would ban gender-based education for children, and that they would no longer allow outside forces to rule Italy through various clowns.

There are many such examples, in many countries, the globalists take control of the country through uneducated idiotic clowns and in the same way, with the same words, with the same laws, they destroy the countries, they destroy, they defile, they do everything to make people leave God in order to rule easily. so that the world can be managed from one place, from one center. The brain of a person who has left God does not work, he wants to have 10 diplomas.

And as the famous Italian prosecutor used to say. “Mafiosi always hire idiots and illiterates to work for them, because idiots are easy to manage and follow orders well”, so the masters of the world appoint illiterate, tired of life Nikols in different parts of the world: Zelensky of Ukraine, Saakashvili of Georgia, Nikol of Armenia, Italy’s Beppe Grillo, France’s Macron, Canada’s Trudeau… Edi Raman of Albania, etc., etc.

Actually, they talk about the so-called “democracy”, but in reality, the people are ruled by a force that they did not choose…

Armenia is ruled not by Nicole, but by the satanic forces behind Nicole. Ukraine too….

People understand this sooner or later. evil cannot be hidden for a long time, sooner or later it unmasks, and people realize that they have been deceived, but in most cases, the damage is already done.