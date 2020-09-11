‘This is big’: Legal experts react to Nora Dannehy prosecutor’s abrupt resignation from John Durham’s Russia probe

Nora Dannehy, a federal prosecutor who is a top aide to U.S. Attorney John H. Durham in his Russia investigation, has quietly resigned from the probe, the Hartford Courant reports. Dannehy’s resignation was at least partly out of concern that the investigative team is “being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done,” her colleagues tell the Courant.

