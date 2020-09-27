This is a fight to the death, which we accept nationally, we will win nationally. President of Artsakh

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the first volunteers. The Artsakh President assures that the armed forces are strong in their positions, and the response will be proportionate. As reported by “Armenpress”, the President of Artsakh made a note on his “Facebook” page.

“Early this morning, the enemy started active shelling in the direction of many peaceful settlements along the line of contact. We call on the population to take shelter and show calm.

I just met our first volunteers. I assure you that our armed forces are strong in their positions, and the response will be proportionate. The entire responsibility for the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, they will be responsible for every loss.

“This is a fight to the death, which we accept nationally, we will win nationally,” Harutyunyan wrote.