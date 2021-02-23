This farce will ‘turn to ashes’ one day – Karen Bekaryan on former parliament staffer’s arrest

We are dealing with a big, a very real absurd today, as anyone who would chance to envision the ongoing developments with the eyes of an onlooker would get the impression that we are in a kingdom of crooked mirrors or just a psychiatric hospital, political analyst Karen Bekaryan said today, condemning the arrest and detention of Ara Saghatelyan, a former chief of staff of the National Assembly, as an absolutely baseless persecution.

Speaking to reporters outside the National Security Service (NSS), the co-founder of Qaryak Media Groupalso affirmed that neither he nor Saghatelyan “have anything to do with the matter”.

“This entire farce will turn to ashes one day but will not end up turning to ashes,” he said, accusing the law enforcement authorities of “blindly abiding by political orders”.

“Many of my colleagues presented Araa Saghatelyan’s tack record, the [agency] which he led, and his accomplishments. He is a man who truly bears the feeling of state[hood]. That requires a corresponding upbringing, whereas we today have appeared under the rule of the ill-bred. That requires experience, skills and a career path …” the politician stated.