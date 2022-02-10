“They have brought the country to a state where the former presidents of the kolkhoz treat our country with contempt”: Opposition MP

illustration by gagrulenet

“They have brought the country to a state when the former presidents of the kolkhoz treat our country with contempt,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the Armenian National Assembly Deputy Speaker, said on February 8 during the protest rally for the Goris community leader, Arush Arushanyan. In an interview with Vladimir Solovyov, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed the opinion that other republics of the post-Soviet space could join Belarus and Russia in a united country, most likely Armenia, because “nobody needs it.”



Ishkhan Saghatelyan was indignant on this occasion: these authorities brought this country to such a state that even the head of a non-hostile country speaks about our nation with a history of five thousand years in such a way. Speaking about the policy pursued by the ruling political force, he said, “This hammer is used only against the people and in domestic political life. Do not respond to the enemy. They are not able to respond to the enemy, they do not respond at all to all the foreign statements that are made about our country. The sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia is an absolute value, which no one has the right to question. This speaks about the lack of foreign policy in the Republic of Armenia. This is what we mean when we say that those who brought us to our kneel should leave in order to restore our dignity. The symbolic force of defeat can not properly serve and represent the interests of the Republic of Armenia. When we oust this government, the world will speak to us in another language.” Tatev HARUTYUNYAN



