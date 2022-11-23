They did not allow Mr. Ara Papyan to make a speech in a noisy manner

Today, at 15:00, near the statue of Garegin Nzhdeh, the National Democratic Pole will hold a protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Vahe Gasparyan, the representative of the National Democratic Pole, informed “Hraparak” about this. When asked who will join the Pole action, Gasparyan said: “No one will join us, even though we always call to join.” Vahe Gasparyan emphasized, what is the reason why the pro-Western forces do not join the actions organized by the Pole.

“It is due to the fact that we do not follow anyone’s order, we are not controlled by anyone, we are sincere in our struggle, and all the other forces that put forward some slogans do so on the dictates of the moment, following a political order. “.

“Mr. Khzmalyan can also join, Mr. Arman Babajanyan can also join, all these gentlemen declare themselves as opposition political forces, but they go to shake Pashinyan’s hand. Those same gentlemen have been convincing us for several months that Nikol Pashinyan is a pro-Western figure and is trying to separate Armenia from Russia, doing it carefully and competently. Those same gentlemen carried out an action against the CSTO in September, we joined their action, slandering the humanoid Karen Sargsyan, not allowing Mr. Ara Papyan to speak, taking the microphone from his hand. This is the real face of Khzmalyan, Karen Sargsyan,” concluded Vahe Gasparyan.

