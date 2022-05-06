They could not take me, the people did not allow me ․ Osipyan

Today, the Internet was shocked by the footage recorded by Hraparak.am of how the police are trying to arrest former police chief Valeriy Osipyan, who once detained thousands of protesters. We can say that we have already seen everything.

We contacted Mr. Osipyan to find out if he had been released. It turned out that they had not even brought him to be released ․ The citizens did not allow it.

“They could not take me, the people did not allow me, they surrounded me and did not allow me, ten people were hanging from me,” he said.

We asked how it turned out that they decided to detain him, did not know him, or did they try to detain him while recognizing him, Osipyan said ․ “Ask them.”