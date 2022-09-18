These days Yerevan is busy now Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk arrived in Yerevan

The delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk arrived in Yerevan to participate in the 9th Russian-Armenian interregional forum. We learn about this from “TASS” news agency.

“We have arrived here to emphasize our historical closeness with Armenia and the desire to develop and strengthen the ties between our peoples and economies. This is the 9th forum, it is taking place at a difficult time for our countries. The problem is the practical solution to the economic problems facing Russia and Armenia. These are not beautiful words, theories and promises, but real work for the benefit of the people of our countries,” said the Russian Deputy Prime Minister.