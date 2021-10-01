“These are the ‘positive signals’ of the two Turkish regimes.” Hayk Martirosyan

“Today the challenges are huge and unprecedented. Throughout history we have never faced the threat of complete extinction.

“The reason is the regime that supports and pushes the enemy’s agenda,” said political scientist Hayk Martirosyan, a member of the National Democratic Pole Council, during a rally in Freedom Square today. According to him, Nikol Pashinyan will soon sign the so-called “peace agreement” and other related documents. “That agreement will lead to genocide and destruction. It should not be signed. We will not allow it. “Positive signals” are sent and received to the Turkish President. These are the “positive signals” of the two Turkish regimes, which signal death for Armenia. They should not be realized. “