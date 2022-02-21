These 4 minutes from the second president’s press conference perfectly describe the state of our society for the last 1.5 years ․ Julfalakyan

Former Imkayil MP Arsen Julfalakyan wrote on his Facebook page ․ “Regardless of your attitude towards the second president of Armenia, watch at least these 4 minutes from his press conference yesterday. It perfectly describes the state of our society for the last 1.5 years,

when we have at least one liar holding the highest position in the country, but we still hear his lies, we do not check any of them, including the vast majority of the professional community. That is why, after so many disasters, these lies and manipulations are still effective and continue to have devastating consequences for the state.